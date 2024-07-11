Obituary: William Pena

William Pena (97) of Great Falls, passed away on July 8, 2024, at Benefis Hospital. Bill was born in Yorktown, Texas on August 13, 1926, joining two older twin sisters, Marcy and Tony.

Bill enlisted in the US Army in 1946 and transferred to the Us Air Force with its founding in September 1947. Bill was a dedicated student of the world and worked diligently in the military service and rose quickly through the ranks. His specialty in the Air Force was development and maintenance on Avionics, communication, navigation, and all other computer and electronic devices on various types of military aircraft. He was held in high regard by all, having earned numerous achievement and honorary awards and achieving the then highest enlisted rank in the Air Force – Chief Master Sergeant.

Bill served the military with postings around the world to include service in Europe, Canada, Korea and the war in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1972 and began a career in real estate opening his first office in 1975.Bill worked to acquire the vaunted business name “Montana Realty” which still exists as a successful real estate company in Great Falls, Montana.

Bill married Petra Castille in 1945 in Yorktown, TX and they divorced in 1982. He later married his surviving wife, Rose Gehl, who also joined him in the real estate business.

Survivors include wife, Rose Gehl; eight children: son, Noel (VA), son Albert (Great Falls), daughter, Delores Schmuelling (DE), and daughter, Amy Richerson (AZ), stepson, Tom Gehl (Great Falls), stepson, Warren Gehl (Japan) and stepdaughter, Shannon Sukut (Great Falls). Bill will be missed by 11 grandchildren: grandsons, Nino (Heidelberg, Germany), Danny (FL) Nolan (AZ) and granddaughters, Karen (VA), Kelly (AZ), Kit (DE) and Dana (AZ); great-grandchildren: Matthew, Maxwell, Petra and Amelie Schonaerts, Grant and Grayson Ardebili all of AZ; two great-great-granddaughters: Irene (DE) and Raelyn (AZ); step-grandchildren: Britta Lee, Cody McDonald, Nicole Bread all of Great Falls and Thomas Gehl Jr (FL) along with three more step-great-grandchidren: Zephyr and Sila Vasicheck and Maeve McDonald all of Great Falls.

