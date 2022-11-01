Obituary: William “Tex” Watson

William “Bill” or “Tex” Watson died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Peace Hospice at the age of 93. He was born in Stephenville, TX on August 17, 1929. He married Marilyn Ropson on July 9, 1951.

He was in the Air Force for twenty-six years and retired in Great Falls. After his military retirement, he went to work at Cascade Electric for many years and took pride in being able to fix anything.

He loved Montana so much, he never wanted to leave. His ability to grow massive quantities of tomatoes was legendary and giving them to everybody brought him tremendous joy.

Bill is survived by four children, Brenda (Dexter) Hartmann, Katherine Watson, Gerard (Britta) Watson, and Patricia (Corey) Halvorson; and many other beloved family members and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



