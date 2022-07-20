Obituary: William W. Kline Jr.

William W. Kline Jr., born on January 20, 1936, in Great Falls, MT to William and Sarah Kline, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife by his side on July 17, 2022. He attended local schools. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy. He served most of his time in the military in Sasebo and Yokosuka, Japan.

He started his plumbing apprenticeship at Malmstrom Air Force Base and had completed 2 years of training before entering the military. He was able to pick that up when he returned home. In 1956, he met his wife, Laural. They were married July 12, 1957. From that marriage, three sons were born, Steven Kline of Great Falls, Gary Kline of Great Falls, and Scott (Kenda) Kline of Ketchikan, Alaska.

During his lifetime, he was employed by Pinski Brothers, Anaconda CO., Great Falls Gas Company, and Benefis Hospital. He retired in 1999. Willie was an avid woodcarver, winning numerous awards at the State Fair for his carved canes, caricatures, animals, and fish. He coached little league baseball for 9 years and helped build Northside Little League ball field.