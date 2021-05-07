Watch
Obituary: Wyatt John Weir

May 31, 2011 - March 27, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Wyatt John Weir</b>
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:58:59-04

Wyatt John Weir, AKA Chatterbox, was a cowboy. He was born to his doting parents on May 31, 2011, in Little Rock, AR. He spent his first year hanging with mom down in the hot south. When he was a year old, Wyatt and his family got the OK to head back north to Montana.

Wyatt grew up surrounded by family who loved and adored him, and he was quickly followed by cousins and siblings. Weston was born when Wyatt was almost 2 and Wakely came right after he turned 3. He was the best big brother they ever could have asked for.

From the time he could dress himself, Wyatt loved dressing up in superhero costumes, and he wore them everywhere! Eventually, superheroes gave way to his true inner cowboy. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

