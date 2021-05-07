Obituary: Wyatt John Weir

Wyatt John Weir, AKA Chatterbox, was a cowboy. He was born to his doting parents on May 31, 2011, in Little Rock, AR. He spent his first year hanging with mom down in the hot south. When he was a year old, Wyatt and his family got the OK to head back north to Montana.

Wyatt grew up surrounded by family who loved and adored him, and he was quickly followed by cousins and siblings. Weston was born when Wyatt was almost 2 and Wakely came right after he turned 3. He was the best big brother they ever could have asked for.