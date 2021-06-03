Obituary: Yvonne LeBarron McLain

YVONNE L. MCLAIN, 82 — Yvonne L. McLain, 82, passed away in her home with her family by her side on May 25th, 2021. Vonnie (as she preferred to be called) was born on June 16th, 1938 in Sturgis, SD; she was one of six children born to Ford and Eunice (Venne) LeBarron.

Vonnie graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956, after high school she married Ken Gusick, and they had four children together; Their marriage ended in divorce. Sometime afterward, she met Jack McLain and they married in Coeur D’Alene, ID on April 15, 1967. Jack adopted Vonnie’s four children, and they had one child together; Vonnie and Jack shared 22 years together before Jack’s death in 1990.

Vonnie lived in Salt Lake City, Utah during her first marriage and moved to Great Falls, MT after the divorce. She met Jack in Great Falls while he was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. After they were married, Jack was stationed at Whiteman AFB, Missouri, where the family moved and lived for a time. Jack was then stationed back at Malmstrom AFB and the family moved back to Great Falls, where they settled.

Vonnie took night classes at the University of Great Falls, earning an associate degree in Criminal Justice. She held many jobs through the years, ranging from secretarial/bookkeeping, administrative assistant/office manager, to co-owner of McLain Trucking, where she ran the business while Jack drove the truck. She finished out her career as a bookkeeper and as a traveling notary, holding both jobs at the same time.