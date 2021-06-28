Obituary: Yvonne Marie (Suek) Lee

Yvonne Marie Suek Lee lost her 15 year battle with cancer on June 25th, surrounded by her loving family. Yvonne was born in Great Falls on November 19, 1951 to Lawrence and Helen Suek. She grew up on the family ranch helping her dad at a very early age and attended school in Belt until she graduated. Yvonne married Jeff Anderson in 1972 and together they had 2 children, Justin and Tina. They moved to the farm in Power and later divorced.

On December 9, 1983, Yvonne married her best friend, Ronald J. Lee with whom she would spend the rest of her life with. During this time she worked different jobs at medical offices in Great Falls for several years until she decided to devote all of her time to her passion, farming and ranching. Yvonne loved to travel with Ron and her family to places all over the world. In her spare time she could be found reading, shopping or spending time with family.