Obituary: Zelda Croff

Zelda Croff, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on December 1, 2023. Zelda was born May 23, 1941, in Helena, Montana to Elmer and Precious (Phegley) Sangray. Elmer worked for the railroad, causing the family to move often. Zelda graduated from Geyser High School class of 1959.

In 1978 Zelda married the love of her life Charles Croff. They lived at the foothill of the Highwood Mountains on the Cora Creek Ranch for 40 years. Zelda loved spending time with her horse and spent many hours gardening at the Ranch. Her true joy was always her family.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Croff; sons, Stewart (Cindy) Hill, Wesley (Ellie) Hill; stepdaughters, Corrine McBride, Peggy Hill, Debbie (Mark) Robinson, Jan (Steve) Griffen, Sherry Smith, Donna Benboeu-Durwood, Hollie Croff; sister, Bonnie Emery; brother, Sonny (Linda) Sangray; grandchildren, Desserae (Michael) Stanfield, Connie (Chris) Stice, Tiffani (Paul) Nelson, Jay (Brian) Hill-Geirke; great-grandchildren, Michael Stanfield, Andrew Stice, Kandice Stice, Alex Knutson, Madison, Knutson and many great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews along with many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

