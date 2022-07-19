Obituary: Zenith "Babes" Dahl-Sullivan

Zenith “Babes” Dahl-Sullivan, 80, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Babes was born on June 28, 1942, in Ashland, Oregon to Axle and Laura (Nichols) Dahl. She graduated Conrad High School and went on to cosmetology school in Great Falls. She was a cosmetologist for 52 years.

She married Gerald Lee Sullivan and together they had three children, Cindy, Kimberly, and Randall. Gerald passed away in 1987. She loved cooking, going camping, dancing, and either attending or hosting get togethers, whether it be entertaining or playing cards.

Babes is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Monte) Sullivan-Cobb of Great Falls; grandchildren, Corey James, Christopher James, Charli Sullivan, and Collin Sullivan; siblings, Patricia (Luke) Jones, Harvey (Betty), Douglas (Yvonne), Dennis (Beverly), Rodger (Beverly), Maxwell (Melody), and Diana Dahl.