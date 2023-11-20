Obituary: Patricia "Patty" DeMuth Getts

It is with a broken heart that I share the passing of my wonderful mother, Patricia “Patty” DeMuth Getts. Born on October 27, 1950, she came into the world as a fighter. She was a twin to Patrick, who unfortunately succumbed to the influenza breakout in the nursery. Even though she did not get to spend a lifetime with him, he was still very special to her. Patty was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandma, aunt, and friend. She was always someone they could count on to be there for them no matter what.

As a child, Patty enjoyed going to the family cabin in Harley Creek with her grandpa, Henry, and grandma, Florence. Her love of the outdoors from these trips continued into her adult years, and she was excited to share these moments with her husband and daughter. When the grandkids came along, fishing trips were a must. Those trips were some of her happiest memories.

Patty loved to craft. She was quite a quilter, starting her craft in her 20's and kept up until a few years ago. Her motto was “She who has the most fabric wins!” I am pretty sure she won that competition as there wasn't a piece of fabric that she never disliked! When she was not quilting, she was scrapbooking. She took great pride in the scrapbooks she made and happily gifted them.

Patty worked hard her whole life. She started at Columbus Hospital in 1975, starting out in food services and working her way up to being certified in materials management for central supply. She was with Columbus, and then after the merger, Benefis for 30 years.

It was while working at Benefis she met her soul mate after being set up on a blind date. Dave was the love of her life, following her along on all of her schemes and adventures. They were married for 29 happy years.

In her free time, she was an avid reader, amazing taco maker, and wonderful grandma to her fur grandbaby Sophie.

She is survived by her daughter Dee DeMuth; step-daughters, Kori and Melissa Getts; brothers, Jim and Ronny DeMuth; step-grandchildren, Josh and Bianca Getts and Shylo and Jacob Rioux; nieces, Melissa Brawley and Stacy Dybsetter; nephews, Jim and Mark DeMuth, Burl Jr. and Blake Brawley; great-nieces and nephews, Ella Dybsetter, Evelyn, Everett and Evan Blalock; and sisters-in-law, Sharlee DeMuth, Nancy Hartley, and Hazel Davidson.

