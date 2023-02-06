Patricia Teresa (McKernan) Warhank, formerly of Rudyard, MT passed away due to natural causes on January 29, 2023, in Chester, MT. Patricia was born on March 11, 1929, in Havre, MT and was the fifth of five children born to Michael and Hannah (Friel) McKernan.

Pat married Raymond Warhank in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Kay, and Adam Schweitzer, who was Raymond’s best friend, in Havre. Pat and Kay met the young men at a post-World War II dance at the Rudyard Community Hall which was a hub of activity in those days.

Pat and Raymond raised six children. They enjoyed following all the children’s school activities. Pat was a devoted wife and mother. She worked alongside Raymond at Rudyard Lumber Company as well as Rudyard Ready Mix. Pat was an active member of the Holy Family Altar Society and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was instrumental in promoting the building of the Holy Family Catholic Youth Center in Rudyard. She was also a member of the VFW auxiliary and the local TOPS club.

Pat enjoyed baking, gardening, reading, playing pinochle, whist, and doing the daily Jumble. However, what she really loved was antiquing with Raymond. They spent numerous hours attending auction sales, garage sales, and restoring antique furniture. Many of her collectibles were sold at antique shows across the state under the banner of Pat’s Antiques.

Pat is survived by her children, Gary (Cathy) Warhank, Dave (Ann) Warhank, Nancy (Paul) Wolery, Janice Warhank, Chad Warhank; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Raymond; and daughter, Colleen. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



