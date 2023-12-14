Obituary: Phillip Owen Calloway

Phillip Owen Calloway, 68, passed away in his home on December 8, 2023. Phil was born on August 8, 1955 in Jasper, Al to Horrace Calloway and Eunice Hamilton.

Phil married Patricia, his loving wife of more than 50 years, on June 30, 1973. Together they had 3 sons, Clifford, Christopher, and Allen.

In 1974, he joined the United States Air Force. He loved his country and proudly served for more than 21 years. In 1995, he retired and returned home to Jasper, Al, where he volunteered with the Cordova Police Department while working as a dispatcher.

Phil is survived by his wife Patricia, son Clifford Calloway and his wife Ashley of Arab, Al, his son Christopher Calloway of Salt Lake City, UT, his daughter in law, Michelle Calloway of Great Falls, MT, grandchildren Toni Lee and her husband Christian of Great Falls, MT, Jamie Calloway of Bozeman, MT, Kristian Calloway stationed in South Korea, and Nathan Calloway of Jasper, Al. He is also survived by his sister Rose Dambrose and her husband John of Jasper, Al, his father Horrace Calloway of Morris, Al and many more family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

