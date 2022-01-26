Obituary: Robert P. Bahr

Robert P. Bahr passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, January 22, 2022. Bob was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Marvin and Violet Bahr on December 30, 1946.

In April 1968, Bob joined the Air Force. After 4 four years stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, he moved back home to Wisconsin where he realized his heart was in Montana. He moved back to Great Falls and started his career in communications. He worked for Falls Communications for 35 years.

In 1976 Bob met the love of his life, and fishing partner, Kate, at the West Side Vets. They were married September 9, 1978. Bob taught Kate to love dancing. They enjoyed weekends at the Moose Lodge where Bob was a member for many years, dancing at the Ramble Inn, Midway Bar, and West Side Vets.

They had two boys, John Miller and Brian Bahr. Bob was a remarkable dad who taught his boys how to fish and hunt. He also shared his love of hunting and fishing with Kate's nine brothers and sisters, and later with their children and his boys’ friends.

Bob was a member of Walley's Unlimited for 28 years, even becoming president in 2000. Bob has filet and fried fish at almost every Walleye banquet. His involvement with teaching kids to cast their new pole at the Wadsworth Park Fishing Program gave him great joy.