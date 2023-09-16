Obituary: Ronald Alan Hearn

Ronald A. Hearn, 70, of Great Falls, passed away on September 14, 2023. Ronald was born May 14, 1953, in Havre, Montana to Frank Hearn and Laura Bliss.

He grew up in Havre and attended the local schools. Later in life he met Eileen Gawith in Great Falls. Ronald held many jobs throughout his life but was best known as a truck driver.

A stock car racing enthusiast, his true love was riding his Harley on the open road.

Survivors include Eileen Gawith of Great Falls; son, Ronald Hearn Jr. of Great Falls; brothers, Leon Hearn of Avondale, AZ, Frank Hearn of Great Falls, Rick Hearn of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Khloe Hearn of OK, Samaira Murphy of Great Falls, Hazley Jones of Great Falls, and Jazelia Jones of Great Falls; nieces, Kristy Hearn/Lumpkins of Kansas and Jenny Armstrong of Arizona; also numerous nieces and nephews.

