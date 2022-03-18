Obituary: Ronald Marvin Reichelt

Ronald Marvin Reichelt, 71, of Great Falls, MT passed away on March 16, 2022. Ron was born on November 8, 1950, to Maurice and Mary Reichelt. Ron graduated from Great Falls High School in 1969. During high school, Ron developed into an elite baseball player for the Great Falls Electrics. He went on to play college baseball at Montana State University in 1969-1970. He went on to graduate with an accounting degree.

Upon graduation in 1973, Ron began his professional career and became a successful businessman. Although Ron was a wild spirit, nothing tamed him like his only son, Nicholas John. He coached baseball and martial arts throughout Nick’s childhood and adolescence. Ron loved coaching baseball just as much as he loved playing it.

In 1998 Ron met his partner, Alanna Hiett. They shared fur babies and companionship until his passing. Their favorite times together were the parties they threw for the “gym rats.”

After 36 years of putting in the lottery to hunt a bighorn sheep, his dream came true in 2015. He won the lottery and had the opportunity to hunt a ram. With the support of friends and professionals he shot a record 185 ram. Two years later another dream was realized when he shot a 273 elk in Canada.