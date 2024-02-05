Obituary: Roy Volk

Roy, affectionally known as “Big Roy” and “Pop” was born on December 11, 1938, in Stevensville, Montana to Roy and Barbara Volk. When he was three years old the family moved to Great Falls. Roy graduated in 1957 from Great Falls High School. He joined the Air Force Reserves and attended College of Great Falls and Montana State University, graduating in 1963.

He met and fell in love with Diane Nilson, the love of his life, while competing with each other in hopscotch during grade school. They married shortly after high school and celebrated and enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage, partnership, friendship, friendly sports bets, and most importantly, love. After three beautiful girls, they finally welcomed a son, Roy C. Volk III, who passed away 11 years ago.

Roy began his career after college, starting Volk Construction in 1965. He was a true entrepreneur. He built everything from bridges, to homes and apartments, multiple Malmstrom Air Force Base buildings, schools, the prison in Deer Lodge, and the Heritage Inn to name just a few of his many accomplishments. One of his most memorable achievements was building not one, but two cabins on Placid Lake with his family. This sanctuary is enjoyed by family and friends, and especially by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all know how to drive a boat because of his endless patience and countless laps around the lake. Roy was also the past president of the Meadowlark Country Club, a member of the Airport Authority Board, as well as a Shriner.

Roy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Diane; two sisters; his daughters, Kathy Volk, Natalie Gilligan, and Valerie Goeser; grandchildren, Todd (Lara) Clark, Tyler (Ashlie) Clark, Jeffrey (Danie) Clark, Jennifer, Rory (John) Volk, Kourtney Volk, Paige Volk, Tay Goeser, and Roy B. Volk; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Willow, Fletcher, Mayla, Lincoln, Kolten, Theo, Berkely, Alicia, Addley, and Ryan.

