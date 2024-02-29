Obituary: Samuel Vladimir Boor

Born Oct 6th, 1932, in Roselle, NJ, to Ladislav Boor and Catharine Richardson. Sam attended Chevy Chase High school in Bethesda, MD and graduated in 1950. Sam continued on to George Washington Medical School from 1950-1953 for undergraduate and 1953-1957 for graduate school, to be an Otolaryngologist.

He served in the Army as a doctor in between the Korean and Vietnam Wars, stationed at Second Field Hospital Munich from 1961-1963. After returning from Munich, he decided to open his private practice as an ENT in New York City and shared an office with Dr. John Eden, on the upper east side in Manhattan. John was an Ophthalmologist who Sam attended medical school with and was his best friend. He had many years of success.

He met and married his first wife, Patricia Bunbury, and shortly after they decided to move to Ogden, UT. There he attended the University of Utah, Family Practice Residency Program, from 1971-1973. He opened a private practice as a Family Physician and decided to start a small family. His first two children were born, Eric Vladimir Boor and Michelle Patrice Boor.

As life has many chapters, he divorced, and moved to Roosevelt, UT, working in Emergency Medicine. In 1987, Sam moved to Roundup, MT, working at the Roundup Memorial Hospital and Musselshell County Medical Clinic. He met the love of his life, Leslie Feaster. They were married on September 23, 1988. They managed a small sheep farm at home, and after leaving the clinic, Sam and Leslie opened “Roundup Family Practice,” his private family practice, in town. In 1994, their first daughter, Emily Catharine Boor, was born.

The Boors moved to Wolf Point, in 1996. Sam worked in the ER at Trinity Hospital, and as a Family Physician at Listerud Rural Health Clinic. In 2000, he retired, and in 2001, Sam and Les welcomed another daughter, Carolyn Alena Boor.

In 2007, Leslie’s work led them to Great Falls, MT. Here, Sam continued with his antique vehicle restoration - launching “SVB Enterprises.” That gorgeous green and yellow 2 ½ ton Chevy outside of Custom Body Company in Black Eagle? That’s his!

Sam passed away on February 4th, 2024, at home, with Leslie and Emily at his side. In addition to his wife and children, Sam is survived by his granddaughter, Peyton, and grandson, Alexander.

