Obituary: Shala "Shay" Renee Castle

Shala “Shay” Renee Castle, age 42, passed away from this earth too soon on November 13, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident. She was born on June 8, 1979, in Columbus, MS to Bill and Terri Castle.

She spent most of her school years at Centerville School in Montana. Shay worked at many diverse and unusual jobs. Eventually, she earned a degree in Physical Therapy and intended to open a home-based gym business.

She was an avid motorcyclist and recently joined a local women’s riding club which was a proud accomplishment to her.

She is survived by her son, DeAndre Castle of Great Falls; daughter, Jaylynn (David) White of Cabot, AR; granddaughter, Nathalie; mother, Terri Castle; aunts, Lillian and Raven; uncle, Archie; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.