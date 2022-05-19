Obituary: Thomas Raymond Heisler

Tom Heisler, Jr. chose Friday, May 13, 2022, to depart on his heavenly journey. He was born to Tom and Margaret (Schwartz) Heisler on September 3, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. He attended parochial grade schools and then Great Falls Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1961. Tom received a scholarship to Western Montana College (now UM-Western) in Dillon for football.

After leaving college, he served in the U.S. Army and worked construction jobs around Montana. In 1965, he met his better half, Mary Jane Kohut. They soon began a loving marriage and together raised two sons and a daughter.

In 1970, Tom and Mary Jane purchased the It’ll Do Tavern in the Westgate Shopping Center. Tom’s other interests included the Playground, Bingo Bonanza, and Great-West Storage. He had also owned the Real Estate at Big John’s Casino, Classic 50’s Casino, The Pit Stop Tavern, and Black Eagle Brewery until recent years after his kids followed in his footsteps and started to run businesses.

Tom’s greatest passion in life was his collection of Chevy cars and vintage memorabilia, which would draw the attention of any collector.

Tom played an active role in the rebuilding of Great Falls Central Catholic High School. He recently started “The Heisler Family Scholarship Fund” with a generous donation to help future students to attend Great Falls Central for years to come and a fund for the Speech and Debate team.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Kohut) Heisler; sons, Tom Heisler III, and Bill (Kelsi) Heisler; daughter, Christa (Aaron) Liscum, all of Great Falls; his sister, Kay (Ben) Van der Steen of Anaheim, CA; sister-in-law, Melodie Heisler of Great Falls; brother-in-law, John D (Jean) Kohut (Eden); sister-in-law Carolyn (Charlie) Hartman of Pocatello, ID; and many other loved ones.