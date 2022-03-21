Obituary: Toni Arlene Lewis

Toni Arlene Lewis, 70, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Toni was born on October 5, 1951, in Seattle, Washington to Charlie Puzzo and Margee (Hoyt) Hudson. After graduating high school and while raising her family as a single mom, she attended Knapp College and obtained her certification as a legal secretary.

After her children were grown (mostly), she followed her true passion. She studied and worked hard and became an herbalist. Toni used these skills and passion for helping others. Her other passion was caring for children and adults with special needs. She was such a champion for people with developmental disabilities that she felt called to open a group home for adults with the dual diagnoses of developmental disabilities with violent tendencies that were a challenge to find other placement for them.

Her other hobbies included continually educating herself on new and interesting topics. It wasn’t unusual for her to announce a new interest to try and some of these interests graduated into hobbies for her. For example, soap making or candy making. Toni’s heart was in spending time with her 10 grandchildren. She shined in the kitchen teaching them to cook and bake.