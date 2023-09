Obituary: Toni Weingart Hendershot

Toni Weingart Hendershot passed away on September 27, 2023, of natural causes. Toni was born on August 6, 1947, in Great Falls.

Survivors include her son, James (Becky) Hendershot; daughter, Jodi (Mark) Hendershot; grandchildren, Jennifer Hendershot, Kaylee (Logan) Davis, Tayler Rate, Sterling Mengini, Trevor Stephens; and many nieces; and nephews.