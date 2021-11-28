Obituary: Tracy Lee Helgeson

Tracy Lee Helgeson passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on July 26, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana to Robert W. and Charlotte M. Tietjen. She attended Great Falls High School, graduating in 1971 and she went on to graduate from the College of Great Falls with an English degree. She married William “Bill” W. Helgeson on August 15, 1971, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

In her younger years, she was active in many outdoor adventures, fishing, cross country skiing, and backpacking with Bill. They loved to explore the outdoors together creating memories. She and Bill had two daughters, Heather and Haley. Tracy was very active and involved with the girls growing up, always taking them to lessons, sports practice, games, and volunteering in their schools. She loved being a grandma, showing off pictures to anyone who would look.

Tracy worked as a waitress at the Black Angus restaurant for over 25 years. She loved her co-workers and customers, making friends with many of them. She took much pride in her work.