Obituary: Virginia Marie Sutphin

VIRGINIA WAS BORN ON MAY 27, 1931 — Virginia Marie Sutphin, 90, of Great Falls, ran a strong race and has made it to the finish line. She passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Virginia was born on May 27, 1931, in Los Angeles, CA to Joseph and Matilda “Tillie” Valencia. After graduating school in California, she married Donald Sutphin and moved to Sunnyside, WA, working in the vegetable and fruit fields and canneries in the 1950’s. They moved to Great Falls, and she went to work in retail in the 1960’s, retiring and working with Meals On Wheels in the 1990’s.

Virginia started a lifelong passion for running in her 40’s and continued to do so until 2009. While mom trained and competed, she made numerous friendships within the running community. Virginia’s other hobbies included crocheting, reading, and taking care of all the plants that were throughout her house. In 2010 mom sold her house and moved to assisted living.