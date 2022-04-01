Obituary: Walline Marie (Nash) Campbell

Walline Marie Campbell, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on March 30th, 2022, at Benefis Hospital. Born on November 4, 1940, in Chinook, MT, to Wallace and Lucille (Finley) Nash. Walline graduated from Chinook High School and went on to finish her education at Spokane Community College in Spokane, WA.

On July 19, 1964, she married Clifford Campbell in Chinook, MT; The couple shared 52 years and to their union, a son, Clifford W. Campbell and a daughter, Janette (Campbell) White were born.

Walline enjoyed her career in banking, having worked at Montana Bank and retiring from US Bank after 33 years. In her free time, Walline was very active in her grandchildren’s lives. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America for 30 years, along with camping and traveling with her daughter’s family to different sporting events and vacations.

Walline is survived by her daughter Janette (Brian) White of Great Falls; grandchildren Christopher (Kat), Cody and Donald (Lizzy)Campbell, Aiyana and Dorian White, along with her great grandchildren Erick, Dalton and Dean.