William "Bill" Collins

Bill Collins, born March 14, 1942, in Bremerton, WA, passed away on July 27, 2022. As a sports fan and someone with a passion for the outdoors, Bill died unexpectedly while on a fishing trip to Holter Lake – a place he found to be a source of joy and relaxation for many years.

Bill met his wife Gloria while in high school; they were married in 1962. Bill enlisted in the Navy where he served until 1967. Following his service in the Navy, Bill returned to Billings to finish his degree and pursue a teaching career. Bill and Gloria moved to Canada for the next year when Bill secured his first teaching contract. At the end of that year in Canada, Bill was offered a position as a teacher for the Great Falls Public Schools and would remain in the school system as a History teacher and Counselor for the next 33 years until his retirement in 1998.

Bill was a proud coach of football, wrestling, track, and basically anything with a ball that his kids, Bill and Scott, were playing at the time. Bill most notably was a member of the coaches for the Great Falls High School team that won the State Championship in 1983 and again in 1988.