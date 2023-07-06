Obituary: William "Billy" Brown

William “Billy” Michael Brown, 83, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023. Billy was born on January 26, 1940, in Browning, MT, to Vincent and Evelyn (Mott Winter) Brown. Here he was raised, graduating from Browning High School in 1960.

After high school, Billy attended school at Northern Montana College, earning a degree in education. He then returned to Browning and became a teacher.

While back in his hometown, Billy married Judy Popelka, and they married in 1963. Unfortunately, they were not meant to be, and they eventually divorced. He would later go on to meet Pattilou in Browning, and the couple would go to wed in July of 1978. They shared 18 years of marriage together.

Billy was a schoolteacher for many years, eventually retiring in 2000. When he wasn’t in the classroom, Billy spent his time as a professional rodeo cowboy. This career allowed him to travel, bringing him all the way from northern Canada to South America. His success landed him a spot in the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his son, Billy Brown Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Reiman, Carol Kittson, Delia Omsberg, Jamie Wise, and Julie Ballek; as well as 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

