William P. “Bill” Minnerly, 77, of Great Falls, a retired vice president in the banking industry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Peace Hospice.

Bill was born on January 20, 1944, in Missoula, MT and graduated from St. Leo’s Catholic School in Lewistown, MT in 1962. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served respectfully in the Vietnam War for four years.

On February 4, 1977, Bill married Janet L. Tappan and they remained happily married until his passing. Their motto was, “Now I know what love is!”