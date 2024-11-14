Opportunities, Inc. will host 'Energy Awareness Expo'

GREAT FALLS — Opportunities, Inc. will host an Energy Awareness Expo on Thursday, November 14, 2024, to highlight the services they provide in the colder months.

People can get advice lowering their energy bills with Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services.

Opportunities, Inc. will also be giving away food, hats, and hand warmers to those in attendance.

The event serves as a great way to prepare for colder temperatures and learn more about Opportunities, Inc. as a whole.

“Food’s always good, company’s always good, and we really get to learn about services that really make an impact for folks,” said Melissa Giard, the Outreach and Program Development Coordinator for Opportunities, Inc.

The event is 4-6pm, open to the public, and will be at 905 First Avenue North.

For more information, call 406-761-0310 or click here.