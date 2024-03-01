Krinkee died in the line of duty in Wyoming

Thousands of people gathered in Sheridan Friday to honor the life of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty on February 13, 2024.

A procession, which included hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country, began at noon.

The vehicles escorted Krinkee's body and drove through town, finishing at Sheridan College, where the funeral was held. Krinkee grew up in Bozeman.

