FORT BENTON — Fort Benton hosted a "Pines for Producers" fundraiser on Friday.

Kendra Lewis explained, "Our Pines for Producers fundraiser here in Fort Benton at the AG Museum, it's our Chouteau County fundraiser. It's a play off of our Pints for Producers fundraiser campaign that we've been doing all across the state of Montana. We've been teaming up with breweries to host pint nights. Fort Benton and Chouteau County no longer have a brewery, so we kind of did a play off the pints and are doing a Christmas tree auction and dinner donated by Darlington Ranch CO and some drinks, and we'll stream the rodeo as well."

The Montana Agriculture Museum in Fort Benton donated their hall for this organization that helped so many farmers and ranchers all over Montana.

Lewis said, "All of the funds raised are going directly towards sustaining and growing our AG equipped loan closet, which is an agricultural specific adaptive equipment loan closet. It houses our action tractor, the freedom tracks. and now, thanks to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a terrain hopper, which is another off road all terrain vehicle for individuals who might be in a wheelchair or have some mobility difficulties."

The Cutting Fences Foundation is bringing mobility to farmers and ranchers who struggle every day due to disabilities. This program provides equipment that makes a life on the farm a little easier.

