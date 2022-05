Police respond to alleged shooting threat in Helena

(UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.) Police are investigating alleged threats made regarding a shooting. A 23-year-old Helena man is in custody and police report there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Police were informed the man had access to weapons and had shown someone possible explosive devices.

Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s office set up at the individual's residence on S. Ewing Street at approximately 4 a.m.

Captain Corey Bailey said the investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. Currently, the Lewis & Clark County Explosive Ordnance Team, with assistance from Missoula County, is searching the man's residence and the scene is secured.

Statement from police:

On 05/30/2022 at 1830 hours, officers spoke with a complainant concerning threats that an individual had made regarding a shooting. The individual did not specify a time this was to occur. The complainant’s advised that the individual had access to weapons and had also shown them possible explosive devices.



Officers and members of the joint Helena Police and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s office set up on the individuals address and at approximately 0400 hours, a 23 year old Helena male was placed under arrest for intimidation. The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending. Currently, the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the male’s residence and the scene is secured.



There is no active threat from this individual or to the residents of Helena or Lewis and Clark County. As more information is obtained, we will update you but this is all the information that will be released at this time.



We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 9:15 a.m.) There is a significant police presence on S. Ewing Street Tuesday morning near the Tower Hill Apartments.

Helena Police blocked off a section of Broadway near the Courthouse and S. Ewing and are controlling access to the area.

Police appear to be focused on a red vehicle parked on S. Ewing Street.

People should avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.

This is a developing situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.



