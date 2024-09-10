Thoughts on the Trump-Harris debate?

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer talks with several people in Great Falls about Tuesday night's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The event on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, will be their first - and possibly only - presidential debate before the November general election.
- Location: National Constitution Center in Philadelphia
- Time: 7 p.m. (Montana time)
- On TV: ABC and CBS (including KRTV)
- Online stream: ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.
- Also streaming on CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and Paramount+, with pre-debate coverage on CBS News 24/7.