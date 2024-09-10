Watch Now
Thoughts on the Trump-Harris debate?

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer talks with several people in Great Falls about Tuesday night's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The event on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, will be their first - and possibly only - presidential debate before the November general election.

