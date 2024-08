Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential election, is hosting a rally in Bozeman on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Watch the MTN 10pm news after the event for analysis and highlights.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years. He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).