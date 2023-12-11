'1,000 In Action' donates to non-profits to help end child abuse

GREAT FALLS — The non-profit, "1,000 In Action" has been hard at work this holiday season, lending a helping hand to organizations around town. Their donations totaled just over $55,000.

"1,000 In Action" strives to raise awareness and funds targeted to support local charities providing services that protect children. Each year, they aim to create a partnership of at least 1,000 individuals/businesses in the area willing to commit to a annual contribution of at least $100, for a total of at least $100,000. These funds will be used to fund local, non-profit organizations that directly provide programs and services to help eliminate the problem of child abuse.

Some of the organizations/programs that "1,000 In Action" donated to were:



Fairfield School's FLY program - $8,000

Little Diamondback Daycare, Dutton - $5,400

Toby's House Crisis Nursery - $19,200

Peace Place - $10,000

Boys & Girls Club - $3,000

4 The Kids MT - $5,000

Peace Place is an organization that specializes in working with children who may have developmental, trauma, or medical needs.

In July 2020, Peace Place became its own separate entity as a non-profit organization in the Great Falls community. They had previously been under the First Presbyterian Church as a mission of the church.

Their new facility located at 519 Fourth Avenue South got an extra boost thanks to the funds.

Peace Place Director of Operations Louisa Libertelli-Dunn explained the importance of this donation.

"When it comes from your community partners, and from people who think highly of Peace Place, our mission, and want to help us help our kids in our community grow, it makes my heart sing and everything so exciting," she said. "Monetarily, we have a new space, and we need to finish this space and grow with this space. It's going to help."

The donations sent to Toby's House will help cover their rent for the rest of the month.

"The women (of 1,000 in Action) are great," said Toby's House Director, Susie Zeak. "The committee is great and very supportive. Just a group of people that want to keep children from child abuse and neglect. It's just been a really amazing relationship that we've built."

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Nearly three years in operation, Zeak said, "We have cared for over 400 children since opening in December of 2020. It's just been amazing. Who would ever have thought that someone could do something for free, and that you would still be standing three years later. The community support has been tremendous, we're very fortunate, and we can't wait for another three years."

"1,000 In Action" aims to raise as much as they can as part of their annual effort in putting an end to child abuse. Their goal is to keep the overhead of their foundation extremely low in order that nearly all funds raised will be distributed to the organizations. If you would like to donate or get more information you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

