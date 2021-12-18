ADF donates to YWCA Mercy Home in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The YWCA Mercy Home in Great Falls received a generous donation from the ADF International on Friday.

As part of the YWCA's mission, the Mercy Home provides sanctuary for women and children that have been victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The donation consisted of Christmas stockings, art supplies, and a basketball hoop that will be placed outside the YWCA, all presented for the kids to enjoy the holidays.

ADF secretary/receptionist Marsha Wilson explained, "For me, it's just the kids. Anything with kids, it's dear to my heart. So we came together and decided on some things that we can do, and we are hoping to do more in the future."

Marsha Wilson

A list of needs and wishes were provided through United Way of Cascade County and are used to give the children in need a little extra support through the holidays.

Sandi Filipowicz, director of the Great Falls YWCA, said, "It's really a great example of our community coming together; it was very thoughtful of ADF to do the specific things that they did for us."