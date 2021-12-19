Alliance For Youth teams up with bikers to spread Christmas cheer

GREAT FALLS — Christmas is just around the corner and Alliance For Youth in Great Falls is making sure as many people as possible are enjoying it.

Their partnership with Bikers For Kids In Need is giving 75 Great Falls families everything they need to enjoy Christmas, including meals and gifts for the kids.

There are 12 biker clubs that donate money, and for a lot of them, it’s a very personal cause.

Club president Pam Howard sees it as a personal cause as well as she can relate to the people they’re helping.

“To be honest, I kind of was one of those kids growing up. And so that’s why it hits me and gives me the drive to do this. And a lot of the guys in these motorcycle clubs were these kids. And so that’s why every year, It’s easy for them to come together” Howard said. “The motorcycle clubs here in town are very caring people. The at-risk kids in Great Falls mean a lot to them and so that’s kind of why we do what we do is to let kids know there’s hope in the world.”

Alliance For Youth hosts the event at the Marshall Family Hall in Great Falls and sees an increasing need, as this is the most families they’ve donated to in one year, but they say this is what the holidays are all about.

They spent several evenings this past week with the bikers preparing meals and gifts and are glad to be part of an event like this, helping people in the community.

The hall was filled wall to wall with boxes of food and gifts for families.

Lisa Beavers oversees the Alliance For Youth Resource Center and says the partnership with Bikers For Kids In Need has helped a lot of families and is glad to part of something helping so many people.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see how all these clubs have come together and partnered with Alliance for Youth to really make an impact and a feet on the ground impact in the community,” Beavers said. “I’m seeing more and more needy families, kids, partly due to the housing crisis. With there not being availability of housing, we have more families that are homeless. So, it’s just a collaboration between the two organizations to try to help the vulnerable families in Great Falls. It’s been such a hard year and we’re really proud to be a part of what they’re doing.”

Both Alliance For Youth and Bikers For Kids In Need take donations all year round. You can visit their websites for more info:

