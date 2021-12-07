"Angel Tree for Teens" underway in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Center for Mental Health in Great Falls is hosting an "angel tree" toy drive called “Angel Tree for Teens” that will be used to help teenagers in need.

While many toy drives are tailored toward kids ages 12 and under, “Angel Tree for Teens” are for those ages 13-18, in an effort to bring awareness to older kids in need.

Project spokeswoman Amanda Powell explained, “We at the Center wholeheartedly believe it is our mission to go beyond simply linking people to the wide range of behavioral health services we’ve extended to offer and opening increased access, but to also provide a little extra care and cheer to the youth in need in our community.

She added, “With so many resources around the holidays geared towards the younger kids, we identified a gap for 13-18 year olds. They’re already dealing with so much in their lives. We think it’s important to provide a little extra TLC around the holidays for them too.”

To participate in “Angel Trees for Teens” grab a tag from the Tree on the second floor at the Center for Mental Health and bring it to the front desk.

Angel Tree for Teens

Each tag includes the kid’s gender, age, interest, and clothing/shoe size. The gift ideas will be placed on the tag based on the kid’s list of wants or needs. Then return the gift unwrapped with the tag to the same location at the Center.

Gifts must be delivered to the Center for Mental Health no later than December 16th at 4:30 p.m. to ensure the timely delivery to the kids. The address is 915 1st Avenue South.