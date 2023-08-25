Annual lemonade stand raises money for Make-A-Wish

Kennedy Ross of Great Falls has been making lemonade every summer for the past five years, donating every penny she earns to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“My first year, I made a whole bunch of money planning on using it for myself. But then I realized that my brother had just gone through a lot, and he was starting to heal. So I wanted to try and help some other people.” Kennedy said.

Her brother Troy was diagnosed with a rare immune disease back in 2017. The disease took a toll on him, causing him to need around 90 blood transfusions.

He and his family ended up being able to take a trip of a lifetime to Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kennedy is taking the love and kindness from the foundation and giving it back.

MTN News Kennedy Ross of Great Falls

Troy explained, “It really helps. And it gives the money for other kids that want to go to Disney World and need to.”

Kennedy added, “Fundraising helped my brother a lot. I think that was the biggest part. He healed the fastest, the best, when we were on our Make-A-Wish trip and stuff like that.”

Last year, Kennedy raised around $2,300 dollars towards the foundation and this year, the goal is even higher. “I want to raise enough to where I can help more kids and I've ever helped before.”

To donate to Kennedy’s fundraiser, check out the Facebook page by clicking here, or donate via Venmo at @Callie-Ross-8. To learn more about Troy and his story, click here.

