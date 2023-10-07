Annual 'Restoring Kindness Event' held in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The third annual Great Falls Restoring Kindness event took place on Thursday and Friday on the northwest side of the city.

At the corner of 14th Street NW and Fourth Avenue NW, Dayspring Restoration teamed up with Habitat For Humanity to build a home.

“We are lucky to be working with the organization of Habitat for Humanity, building a future home on the northwest side,” said Michele Lynn, Great Falls Office Manager for Dayspring Restoration.

Restoring Kindness is a movement within the cleaning and restoration business. On the website, they ask why acts of services should be limited to day-to-day restoration, asking, “Why not encourage everyone to do their part in restoring lives?”

Last year for Restoring Kindness, Dayspring provided restorations for the Great Falls Rescue Mission. This year, they are helping put together a new house.

“We are in the restoration business every day, and we also show kindness every day as we help restore people's lives along with their homes and their businesses,” Lynn said, “…and also since today is National Smile Day, we are hoping to put a smile on each other's faces through our commitment to volunteering.”

Dayspring Restoration has seven locations across Montana, and this is the third year the Great Falls location has participated in Restoring Kindness.



If you want to learn more or get involved yourself, you can reach out to Great Falls’ Habitat for Humanity by calling 406-453-5972 or going to https://greatfallshabitat.org.

You can learn more about Dayspring Restoration at https://www.calldayspring.com. To learn more about the Restoring Kindness movement head to https://www.restoringkindnessusa.com.

