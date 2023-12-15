Another successful 'Day Of Giving' in Great Falls

KRTV hosted its annual "Day Of Giving" on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m in the parking lot of Super 1 Foods in Great Falls.

People were encouraged to stop by and make donations of food, toys, and/or money to support Toys For Tots, the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and The Salvation Army. Representatives from all three agencies were on hand to thank donors, and so will KRTV staff members. This year, KRTV also partnered with Great Falls Honda to make the event bigger and better than ever before.

If you didn't make it to the Day Of Giving but would still like to donate, please use the links below:

US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots: The basic mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Community Food Bank: We serve as a warehouse distribution center for more than 70 emergency food providers (501(c)3 charities) in and around Cascade County to alleviate that hunger. We are a vital organization that eases the burden on these vulnerable neighbors–giving them a chance to look for work, pay for vital meds instead of food, and/or study/learn on a full stomach. We stabilize lives and make a difference in North Central Montana. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Salvation Army: Our vision is to meet people at their point of need through Worship, Fellowship, Recreational and Social Service Programs. Here in Great Falls we offer a wide range of family social services including a client choice food pantry, clothing and household goods vouchers, emergency utility assistance, emergency rental assistance, emergency disaster services, after school programs at no cost for low-income elementary school children, youth center sports programs for youth and adults, and church ministries. If you would like to donate, click here.

2024 KRTV Day Of Giving Sponsor: Great Falls Honda