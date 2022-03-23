Baby goats help with therapy at Brendan House

KALISPELL — It was cuteness with a purpose at Logan Health’s Brendan House in Kalispell as five baby goats stopped by for a special therapy session.

Brendan House Director of Nursing Shilo Fritz has worked at the assisted living facility for 24 years and has made it an annual tradition to bring her baby goats by each spring.

Shilo says the five babies are less than a week old and have 27 brothers and sisters back at the family farm in Kalispell.

She says this is the number one event each year at the Brendan House as residents hold the goats tight and smile big.

“These employees have worked hard the last two years, the residents have been well taken care of and it’s been tough times so, anything that we can give to them is wonderful,” Shilo said.

Brendan House offers skilled nursing for transitional care, long-term care and comfort care.



TRENDING ARTICLES

