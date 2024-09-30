Bowling event raises money for Big Brothers-Big Sisters

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana came to Little’s Lanes for their annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

“In the community, most people can see that our youth are facing a lot of challenges these days,” said John Hageman, Board Chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a one on one mentoring service with at-risk youth in the community.

“Kids are very impressionable. And like everybody else, you know,…you've got to show them. They've got to see, you know, the right way or the wrong way,” Hageman said.

At Little’s Lanes, Big Brothers Big Sisters had an incredible turnout.



“I'm excited to say that this is the biggest turnout we've had since before Covid,” said Skyler Bilbrey, Community Outreach Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana.

Big Brothers Big Sisters raised over $21,000 dollars for their program, which will go toward making matches and vetting candidates, making sure the program is as strong as possible.

“It's just a real inspiration to see so much support from the community and really coming out to support the cause that's really improving lives for…kids in this community,” said Jesse Mahugh, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana.

Among the bowlers were Jersi and Kendra. Kendra has been Jersi’s big sister for the past three years.

“It's really nice to have somebody to talk to and rely on, and hang out with,” said Jersi.

Currently there are 25 kids in need of mentors, so if you are interested Big Brothers Big Sisters recommends you reach out to learn more. You can click here or call 406-205-0036.