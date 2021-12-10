CHS steps up to help Denton after devastating fire

The CHS feed plant in Great Falls is donating 12 tons of bagged cake to the community of Denton in Fergus County, which was devastated by a fast-moving wildfire on December 1, 2021.

Denton was evacuated just minutes before the fast-moving fire swept across the town. While there were no serious injuries reported, the fire destroyed or damaged many structures, including grain elevators and a bridge.

According to initial damage assessments, 25 primary residential structures were destroyed, along with 18 secondary structures and six commercial properties.

The fire burned more than 10,000 acres, and more than 150 personnel were assigned to fight it.