CMR High School senior spearheads project to paint Memorial Stadium

GREAT FALLS — As a far as high school goes, CMR High School senior Cody Hoehn’s resume precedes him. Hoehn is a center on the football team, throws shot put for track, is in the National Honors Society with a 3.9 GPA, and is an Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, he decided to do something that would benefit the whole community.

“He really wanted something that was meaningful to him,” said Stacy Hoehn, Cody’s mother. “He's an outdoor kid and really wanted to do something outside.”

Cody wanted his project to have an impact on the community around him, and once he took a closer look at the stadium that he played and practiced in, it became obvious. With paint chipping all around Memorial Stadium, Cody decided it was time for a fresh coat, the first since 1997.

Cody said, “So many people come through here every Friday night for football games. But then you've got the occasional soccer games, and then in the spring you got track. It just means so much to the community, so many people use it.”

The 2,400 square foot project was ambitious, with Cody’s Eagle Coach even warning him that not many projects are as large as this one.

“There was a lot of prep work,” Cody said. “Started looking at how many doorways are actually in here and how many tunnels and stuff like that, and all of the tape and stuff was a big deal.”

Cody got 30 volunteers together over the summer months to help make his project a reality.



Cody said, “The biggest thing I saw the problem being was coordination with kids, because they're so busy during the summers and stuff, and that's when the kids want to get outside and play or go fishing or something.”

About 21 gallons of paint and 210 hours later, the difference is night and day.

Geff Habel, principal of Great Falls High School, said “We've had a lot of comments on just the how nice it looks now. It’s definitely an upgrade, it’s brighter.”

The white walls serve as a visible sign of Cody’s dedication to his community.

Stacy said, “It's great. It makes you super proud as a parent, right? To make sure that they're well-rounded. They give back to the community. They're good kids, good people.”

It’s something with a lesson that Cody will take with him far beyond high school: “It feels really good when you give back to the community like this.

The project was completed over the summertime and was completely volunteer-based. Donations came from Hopper & Ro, the CMR Quarterback Club, Oatman Custom Fabrication, and Rocky Mountain Metalworks