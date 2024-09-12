Coming up: ‘Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause’ 2024

Phil and Jordan Schroeder have favorites in their pumpkin patch northwest of Vaughn, and on Saturday, September 28, the people can visit and can pick out theirs during the 10th annual "Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause” fundraiser.

Every year, Phil and his wife Jean and son Jordan open their farm for a fall afternoon so people can pick pumpkins, enjoy hayrides, free popcorn, and family fun.

They also encourage people to donate to a worthy cause - this year’s recipient is the Sun River Valley Food Bank.

Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the farm on 87 Meridian Lane (see map below).

Admission to the event is free, and all are welcome.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.

