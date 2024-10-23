The C.M. Russell High School Drama Department is gearing up for their annual Trick-or-Treat so Kids Can Eat (TOTSKCE) event. For more than10 years now, it has helped to provide for students and families in need, while also teaching these students valuable life lessons.

Coming up: Trick-or-Treat so Kids Can Eat

“I've done TOTSKCE all four years. It's been probably one of my favorite things to do in the drama department, because we can see a direct impact on how much it helps out our community, and it's also really fun because it's one of the ones we have the most volunteers for,” said high school senior Keira Patterson.

Leighton Larsen, a junior at C.M Russell High School, said, “It’s very generous for us and it’s also just fun to see the amount of stuff people contribute to it because, you know, it’s an important cause [and] I think it's important for people to understand, you know, all circumstances of the world, like, you know, people who don't have a home, people who can't find food every night.”



The non-perishable food and toiletry donations go towards the school’s food pantry, as well as other pantries throughout Great Falls.

“To see somebody get those food items that they wouldn't have had otherwise, because you just see, like they light up, and it may be like a little bit of a somber thing that they can't afford it or something, but it’s great to see the impact that we can make,” explained Alexys Fisher, a senior at CMR.

“I'm so glad for the amount of people that do want to do this every year, because it's great to see so much support from our community,” Larsen added.

The students will be handing out flyers with a list of items to shoppers as they go in, and the donations can be dropped off with the students on your way out of the store.

Trick-or-Treat so Kids Can Eat is on Saturday, October 26th, from 10am to 4pm. The students will be outside the Smiths and west-side Albertsons grocery stores.