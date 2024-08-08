Community rallies to 'Stuff the Bus' for students in need

The annual ‘Stuff the Bus” event aimed at collecting school supplies for students happened on Thursday, August 8, 2024, with overwhelming community support.

School buses situated in the Target and Walmart parking lots became a symbol of community spirit as residents dropped off backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other essential items to fill the bus to capacity.

“At the beginning of the day, the buses are empty, and at the end of the day, we try to stuff them full of supplies,” explained Kim Skornogoski of United Way of Cascade County. “It’s a great way to get kids excited for the new school year.”

Stuff The Bus

Not only will Great Falls organizations see these donations distributed to non-profits and schools across the district, but this year’s initiative will extend its support to rural communities.

Tom Hering, the United Way Board Chair, noted, “That’s new this year that we’re actually reaching out to Simms, Cascade, Belt, and those communities. It’s still going to local kids but the need is real in these smaller towns as well.”

Last year, around 16,000 supplies were donated. This year, organizers hope that the contributions gathered Thursday will not only meet but exceed last year’s totals.

Volunteers like Tyler Hoiland love to see the positive impact. He said, “If you have a chance to help people who need it, do your best to leave a good place in the world.”

Stuff The Bus also provides supplies for the Back 2 School Blast on Friday, August 16, which will be from noon until 4 p.m. at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.

The Back 2 School Blast will have free food, free haircuts, and free backpacks. Children who haven’t pre-registered for backpacks are still able to get one on a first-come basis.

Click here for a list of the supplies needed to support these students.

