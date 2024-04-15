Watch Now
'Cowboy Cabaret' benefits Children's Receiving Home

Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 21:30:28-04

In the video above, Julian Madrigal reports on the “Cowboy Cabaret” fundraiser for the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home.

The event on April 13 at The Newberry featured live music from The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and more. From the website:

The mission of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home is to provide temporary shelter for abandoned, abused, neglected and homeless children. The Children’s Receiving Home will provide food, shelter, warmth, and understanding. It is an open door, and truly a home – not an institution.

For more information about the Children's Receiving Home, call 406-727-4842 or email gfcrh@bresnan.net.

