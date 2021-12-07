Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner gets $1K boost from Town Pump

GREAT FALLS — Town Pump Corporation this week donated $1,000 to the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner in honor of his generosity that still provides extra helpings of Christmas spirit nearly 30 years later.

The annual holiday meal is named for retired Master Sergeant Danny Berg, a former member of the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard.

Berg created the dinner for people in our community who may not have family or friends to spend the holiday with. It started because Berg didn’t want anyone to be alone on Christmas.

Berg passed away while battling cancer in 2008.

The Danny Berg dinner has been serving holiday meals in Great Falls for 28 years. It started in 1993 by feeding 60 people and has since grown to serve more than 500 meals.

The food will be prepared by volunteers - many of them members of the MT ANG - and served at the annual dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Christmas Day at the Great Falls Senior Center (1004 Central Avenue).

For more information, including arranging for deliveries and carry-out, call 406- 788-3211.