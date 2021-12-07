Day Of Giving: Salvation Army preparing for holiday season

GREAT FALLS — KRTV will be hosting its 14th annual "Day Of Giving" on Thursday, December 9, at Super One Foods from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event helps collect items and donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank, Salvation Army, and Toys For Tots.

Shannon Newth talked with Mark King of the Salvation Army in Great Falls, who explained that the famed "red kettle" campaign is just part of the programs and services the organization provides.

"We have sports leagues, we run an after school program for at risk kids, we have basketball leagues, flag football leagues, adult volleyball and church softball, and we also have a family services office where you can get rent, mortgage, utility assistance, emergency food,” explained King.

The Salvation Army also provides assistance in some of the toughest situations through their disaster and emergency services program.

One recent example was last week's wildfire that left several families homeless just outside of Great Falls.

“We were blessed to be called to serve our first responders and those displaced by the Gibson Flats Fire,” King explained.

Money raised during the holiday season goes to support the Salvation Army throughout the year. According to King, 85% of the money goes toward community programs, and the other 15% pays for overhead and operating costs.

The Salvation Army also collects Christmas gifts. This year they'll give them to more than 430 families, representing more than 1,300 people.

According to King, the upcoming Day OGiving is an opportunity to be visible and interact with the community.

“Just let our community know we're here, we want to help and we're going to help the best we can,” King said.