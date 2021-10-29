Dayspring employees spread kindness in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A group of Dayspring Restoration employees in Great Falls spent time on Friday helping Meals On Wheels deliver food to the elderly.

It was the formal kick-off of Dayspring's "restoring kindess" campaign.

Michelle Lynn, the office manager of Daysprings in Great Falls, says the company likes to help communities where it operates.

Eight of the stores around Montana participated in today's volunteer effort.

“During this time of scary news and struggles for people, we wanted to take a pause from our daily lives and restore kindness in our community. All of our eight branches took today to volunteer with either Meals On Wheels or Habitat For Humanity or other local organizations that help people in need," explained Lynn.

MTN Dayspring employees in Great Falls helped deliver Meals On Wheels

A news release says that Dayspring will follow up from November 1 through November 12 by delivering grab-and-go variety snack boxes to Great Falls Clinic Hospitals and Benefis Health System.

In addition, team members will deliver snacks to school administrators throughout the area, while performing additional acts of kindness across the community.